PSG are determined to be a different team next season and the club´s officials are planning to make a full change. The French team have already hired a new sporting director and have already decided who will replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Messi and Mbappe to have a new coach: The price PSG will have to pay to hire Pochettino's successor

PSG are determined to be a different team next season. President Nasser Al Khelaifi claimed that the French champions would be moving away from a big-money signings model instead of aiming to build their team around young French talent.

"We want players who love the club, who want to fight, and who want to win. We want all the players to do more than last season. Much more. They have to be at 100 percent", he also said. Following the president's words, rumors of several players potentially leaving the club began, among them Neymar and Georginio Wijnaldum.

PSG officials are planning to make a full change, which is why Leonardo stepped down as sporting director, and in his place, they hired Luis Campos. In addition, Mauricio Pochettino will not remain as first-team coach, and PSG already have a replacement, although he will not come cheap.

Mauricio Pochettino's replacement

From the start of the 2021-2022 season, Pochettino seemed to be on the tightrope. The Argentine was unable to make a star-studded team shine. PSG won Ligue 1 but were eliminated from the Coupe de France round of 16 after losing 6-5 on penalties to Nice (they drew 0-0 after 90 minutes). In addition, they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 after losing to Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate.

Last season under the Argentine coach, PSG played 50 matches, won 32, drew 10, and lost 8. To rumors of possible dismissal, Pochettino responded: "I still have one more year on my contract”, and what he said is true, his contract with PSG ends in June 2026. For the 50-year-old coach to leave, PSG are required to pay him €20,000,000, and according to reports, they would be willing to do so.

It was believed that the coach to replace Pochettino would be Zinedine Zidane, but Al Khelaifi assured that he was never in PSG's plans. Replacing the 50-year-old Argentinean will be Christophe Galtier.

The Frenchman is the coach of Nice, a Ligue 1 team, and in the 2021-2022 season, his team played 43 games, won 24, drew 7 and, lost 12. Nice finished 5th in the French league standings with 66 points and earned a spot to compete in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League.

Galtier is under contract with Nice until June 2024, but PSG would be willing to pay his release clause. According to Le Parisien, PSG will pay around €10,000,000 to Nice to let the 55-year-old coach leave.