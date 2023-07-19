Major League Soccer is approaching 30 years, yes, only 30 years, the young league kicked off in 1996. While MLS has grown and matured over those years, the league has had many faces.

Above all MLS has always been a league where American players can shine and either become household names or be sold to Europe like Clint Dempsey. The league has also had many big names to go along with young talent or players looking to make a name for themselves.

The league has been home to Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Carlos Valderrama, Jorge Campos, and Roberto Donadoni. Still there have been other big-name players who may have fallen into obscurity. Here are 10 MLS big name signings you may have forgotten about.

Youri Djorkaeff

French World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff played in MLS when the league was in limbo, past the initial boom years and before the DP era. Youri Djorkaeff played two seasons for the New York Red Bulls and showed his class and elegance in a near empty house at old Giants Stadium.

Hristo Stoichkov

The 1994 World Cup hero came out of retirement to play for the Chicago Fire and later DC United. Hristo Stoichkov turned back the clock and was impressive in his time in MLS, scoring 22 goals in 72 matches.

Alain Sutter

At the time he was a major steal for MLS, Swiss midfielder Alain Sutter came to MLS and was the league’s highest paid player in 1997. Sutter wore the number 66 in honor of route 66 and wore a headband. Sutter was class in the young league, but a freak injury caused him to retire in 1998. Legend has it, Sutter originally wanted to sign a long-term contract with MLS and his intention was to play every season on a new team as he wanted to “tour America”, the league office said no to that deal.

Marco Di Vaio

The Italian striker was impressive for the young Montreal Impact as he scored 34 goals in 76 games. Di Vaio led the way for another major signing Didier Drogba.

Doctor Khumalo

For fans who are 40 and over, one remembers the hype around the South African teams of the early and mid-90s, like the USMNT today many South African players were on the best teams in the world. It was a major shock when Doctor Khumalo played for the Columbus Crew in 1996 sadly he left the league after just one season.

Tim Cahill

A leader on the pitch, Tim Cahill would play for the New York Red Bulls for three seasons and showed all the grit and class that earned him praise in the Premier League. Cahill would play 62 games and scored 14 goals.

Claudio Lopez

The Argentine forward came to MLS at the tail end of his career and was one of Sporting Kansas City’s first major DPs. Lopez would even win an MLS Cup with… COLORADO RAPIDS! Not bad for El Piojo.

Walter Zenga

The Italian goalkeeper came to the New England Revolution in 1997, he played two seasons and was a player coach in one. Zenga had to miss a few games while coaching the Revs due to a horrid divorce in Italy during the 99 season.

Marcelo Gallardo

One of the first DPs in MLS history the Argentine played only one season in DC United, despite being injured often when he was on the field, the Argentine number 10 showed incredible class. Gallardo won a US Open Cup and requested a move back to Argentina to play for River Plate in order to retire. Gallardo has gone on to be one of the best coaches in the world.

Adolfo Valencia

The Colombian striker played two seasons with the MetroStars and scored 21 goals in 42 games. Valencia was clutch in the 2000 season as the MetroStars finally came into their own and were outdone by the Fire in an emotional conference final series.