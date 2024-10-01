Mexico: Obed Vargas call-up panned by media

19-year-old Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas has been called up by Javier Aguirre, much to the dismay of Mexican media.

The Mexican media is not kind to their national team, EVER. It seems like a business for El Tri to be in some kind of trouble or crisis. The problem is that, for once, Mexican media has a lot to be angry about: the Mexican national team has hit rock bottom.

So poor is the situation that the federation had to turn to Javier Aguirre for his third stint as national team head coach. El Vasco has since won one match and drawn another as he hopes to right the sinking ship that is Mexico.

Aguirre has already made some harsh decisions; one is calling up Monterrey’s nationalized Argentine Germán Berterame. The other is the Mexican-American Obed Vargas of the Seattle Sounders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is the Loss of Obed Vargas Any Concern for USMNT?

Obed Vargas plays as a midfielder, but Aguirre has listed the 19-year-old as a defender. Vargas once had a promising start to his young career, impressing many with the Seattle Sounders. While the dual national eventually settled into his role at the Rave Green, he has been nothing more than a steady performer, playing in 83 matches for the club.

Ricardo Galindo of Pumas and Obed Vargas #73 of Seattle Sounders battle for the ball in the second half during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Aguirre will likely hope to use Vargas possibly as a full-back, although he has been playing centrally in midfield for the Sounders. On ESPN in Mexico, one of the pundits stated that he was not happy with Obed’s call-up due to “not knowing him” and not accepting “that the national team be used to get to know players (dual nationals) and how they will interact in the national team environment.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many USMNT fans initially had concerns about losing Obed Vargas, given the depth at full-back, it seems doubtful that Vargas was going to receive a USMNT call-up anytime soon.