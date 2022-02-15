Mexico National Team might be very confident in assuring its qualification to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as it might be announcing soon two farewell matches in the US against World-Class rivals before traveling to the Middle East next November.

The road to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 still has more stops before it comes to an end, and Mexico National Team should be focused on its upcoming matches cause its ticket to the Middle East is not sure yet. However, el Tri's confidence talks louder than the voices that whisper its current bad shape: it might already have scheduled two farewell matches against Top rivals in the United States before leaving for Qatar.

Since 2002, el Tri has worked with Soccer United Marketing (SUM) company, which guarantees Tata Martino's team a two million dollar income for every friendly game it plays in the United States. The contract specifies that Mexico must hold at least 5 matches every year in American fields: that is a $10 million expected earning.

In 2021, Mexico National team faced 6 friendly games in the United States, versus Iceland, Honduras, Panama, Nigeria, Ecuador, and Chile, clearly non of them is a Top Class opponent. That is precisely what Mexican fans and media constantly claim: higher-level rivals are needed to increase their team's skills.

The two World-class opponents Mexico is alleged to clash with before traveling to Qatar 2022 World Cup

According to the Mexican newspaper Esto, there could be great news for both El Tri fans, the ones that are eager to see their team against better rivals, and the ones who live across the border, in the United States, as two Mexico friendly matches against Top National Teams, already qualified to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, are to be announced soon.

Mexico's likely rivals are the five-time World Cup Champion Brazil, and the two-times World Cup winners Argentina. These friendly matches could probably be held in San Francisco, the one against the Canarinha, and Los Angeles, the one versus the Albiceleste.

The report that has leaked this likely Mexico National Team games states that they could be held as farewell matches before Tata Martino's team travel to the Middle East in November. This proves the Mexican Soccer Federation's confidence in its team qualification to Qatar 2022.

What does Mexico National Team need to assure its place in the next FIFA World Cup?

The Concacaf Qualifiers standings have Canada at the top with 25 points, followed by the United States and Mexico, both with 21 points. The North American giants are the currently owners of the direct tickets to Qatar 2022. Panama, fourth-placed with 17 points, would have to face the Inter-confederation play-off against an Oceania squad to grab one of the very last spots in the next FIFA World Cup.

Tata Martino's boys need to win 6 of the next 9 points to be disputed in the Qualifiers to assure their place in Qatar 2022. This equation is conditioned by Panama and Costa Rica's results: if the latter lose both their next game a Mexican victory is enough to cross the bridge to the Middle East.

El Tri's game schedule is the following: it will be the host team against the United States in a pride match to fight for the top places of the standings; then it must visit the Qualifier's worst team, Honduras, and finally, it will receive El Salvador again at home.