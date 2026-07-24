Mexico U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship match on July 24, 2026

Mexico U20 takes on Antigua and Barbuda U20 at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc in the Matchday 1 of the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship group stage. El Tri seeks to win in its debut against the Caribbean team, who will try to pull off an upset. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Mexico U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 Tournament CONCACAF U-20 Championship Date Friday, July 24, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream ViX

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 in the USA

Supporters in the United States can enjoy the match through both television and streaming platforms. Live TV coverage will be carried by TUDN USA.

Fans who would rather watch online can stream the action live on ViX, giving them an easy way to follow every moment from a wide variety of compatible devices.

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Can I watch Mexico U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 for free?

Fans across the United States can stream this thrilling contest live on ViX, with nationwide access available for viewers.

Don’t miss a single play from the opening whistle through full-time, and eligible new subscribers can enjoy the action with a 7-day free trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Mexico opens its tournament campaign carrying high expectations as one of the favorites to top its group and compete for the championship.

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A perennial CONCACAF powerhouse at every level, El Tri will be aiming to begin with three points against an Antigua and Barbuda side viewed as the underdog on paper.

While Mexico enters as the clear favorite, Antigua and Barbuda will look to rise to the challenge and pull off a result that could shake up the group from the opening match.

Antigua and Barbuda flag – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

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What time is the Mexico U20 vs Antigua and Barbuda U20 match?

The match kicks off today, July 24, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM