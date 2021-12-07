Mexico and Chile will meet at the Q2 Stadium for an international friendly. Here, find out everything you need to know about this soccer match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The national teams of Mexico and Chile will meet for an international friendly at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas this Wednesday. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

Both teams are preparing for their next World Cup Qualifiers 2022 matches, which are scheduled for January. Mexico can’t count with its typical players, as several of them are participating in the Liga MX finals or can’t travel from Europe, where many of them play.

Chile is in a similar situation. After playing against el Tri, La Roja will also face El Salvador in Los Angeles but with many younger players. Coach Martin Lasarte called 25 men to be in the roster for these two friendly matches.

Mexico vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 9.00 PM (ET).

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas.

Mexico vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Mexico vs Chile: Storylines

Mexico and Chile have faced each other on 32 occasions, with El Tri winning 16 times, while La Roja have beaten them in 12 matches. They have drawn four times. Their most recent encounter took place in 2019, which was also an international friendly and ended up in a 3-1 victory for the Mexicans.

How to watch or live stream Mexico vs Chile in the US

The international friendly match between Mexico and Chile to be played on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

Mexico vs Chile: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Mexico are the favorites to win this match with odds of +125, while Chile have odds of +190. A tie would end up in a +230 payout.

FanDuel Mexico +125 Tie +230 Chile +190

*Odds by FanDuel