Mexico National Team's road to the upcoming FIFA World Cup leads them to face a preparation match against a tough Colombia. We reveal the 22 players that will play in this international friendly game.

The Mexico National Team's sights are set on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. So, with every intention of facing South American opponents to prepare it to face Argentina in Qatar 2022, El Tri faces Colombia in an international friendly match. Here are the likely lineups.

The performance of Gerardo Tata Martino's team generates doubts among Mexican fans. There are times when bad results do not reflect a team's performance, but in Mexico's present case, their harvest has been a direct consequence of a very poor sowing. A dangerous circumstance with Qatar 2022 so close.

Colombia will face El Tri, a team full of players in the best leagues in the world (especially in Europe), but which inexplicably was never able to perform well enough to qualify for the upcoming World Cup. This team is a wounded beast that Mexico will have to watch out for.

Mexico's probable lineup vs Colombia:

After what was seen in their most recent friendly match in preparation for Qatar 2022 against Peru, it would not be strange for Gerardo Martino to make rotations in order to observe more players to get a clearer picture about which are the best elements to represent Mexico in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

This means an opportunity for some players to earn Martino's trust. This is the case of young striker Santiago Gimenez, who is scoring important goals with Feyenoord, or Fernando Beltrán and Orbelín Pineda, who every week leave pleasant sensations with Chivas and AEK Athens.

Mexico's likely XI vs Colombia: Alfredo Talavera; Jesus Angulo, Nestor Araujo, Johan Vasquez, Gerardo Arteaga; Fernando Beltrán, Orbelín Pineda, Erick Gutierrez; Orbelín Pineda, Santiago Gimenez, Alexis Vega.

Colombia's probable lineup vs Mexico:

After failing to advance beyond the Round of 16 at Russia 2018 World Cup, Jose Pekerman's successful 6-year era as Colombia manager came to an end. Since then, Los Cafetaleros have been unable to find the right man to lead a talented generation of players.

When Reinaldo Rueda failed in his attempt to lead Colombia to its third consecutive World Cup, a change came and the new coach is the Argentinean Nestor Lorenzo who faces Mexico with only a couple of matches previously played (Saudi Arabia and Guatemala, both wins).

Colombia's likely XI vs Mexico: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Andrés Llinas, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Matheus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Rafael Santos Borré.