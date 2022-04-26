In an international friendly this Wednesday, April 27, Mexico and Guatemala will face each other. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Mexico continue their preparation for Qatar 2022, and that is why they will face Guatemala in this international friendly match. Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the United States. It will be broadcast in the Us on FuboTV (free trial).

The World Cup in Qatar is getting closer, and Mexico will have to face a difficult group in which they will have to play against Saudi Arabia, Argentina and Poland. That is why they want to get their team ready and fine-tune details, and for this they will have this international friendly against a rival from their own Confederation.

In the case of Guatemala, they have ahead of them the goal of qualifying for at least the octagonal final of Concacaf, improving what was done in the last qualifiers in which they did not even reach this stage. With the increase in the number of teams for the 2026 World Cup, the Guatemalans dream not only of the octagonal final, but also perhaps of being able to aspire to play their first World Cup.

Mexico vs Guatemala: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Mexico vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Mexico vs Guatemala: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have met throughout history in a total of 33 games, in which, as can be assumed, Mexico are the absolute dominators with 22 victories, while Guatemala could only beat the "Tri" in 4 opportunities. Also, there were 7 draws.

The last game between the two took place on July 15, 2021, for the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup that year. On that occasion, the Mexicans won 3-0 with two goals from Rogelio Funes Mori and Orbelín Pineda.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Mexico vs Guatemala in the US

This game between Mexico and Guatemala to be played on Wednesday, April 27 at 8:30 PM (ET) for this 2022 international friendly match in the United States, will be broadcast in the United States only on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás.

Mexico vs Guatemala: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Mexico are the favorite with -450 odds, while Guatemala have +900. A tie would finish in a +375 payout.

Caliente Mexico -450 Tie +375 Guatemala +900

*Odds via Caliente