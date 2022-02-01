Mexico play against Panama at the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Mexico and Panama meet in a game for the Third Round of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on February 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to win at home to reaffirm their position in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups.

Mexico is one of the four teams with more than ten goals in the standings with a total of 13 goals for and only 8 goals against. That gives an average of 1.3 goals per game, which is a good number for an offense under Tata Martino.

Panama in the fourth spot of the standings were not big favorites at the beginning of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers but little by little the team showed their offensive power to win games.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico with 18 points in the standings are in third place with a direct qualification to Qatar 2022, but they still have to play four games to define their position in the standings and in the World Cup.

The most recent game for Mexico was a draw against Costa Rica at home 0-0, even though they were favorites to win the team could not do anything against the Costa Rican defense that stopped all the Mexicans' attacks.

This is the likely Mexico’s lineup for this game: Guillermo Ochoa, Julián Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Néstor Araujo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Carlos Rodríguez, Andrés Guardado, Edson Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez.

Panama probable lineup

Panama has a positive record of 5-2-3 with 17 points in third place in the standings with access to the inter-confederation playoffs. But Panama has enough time to climb the standings and take one of the three spots for direct qualification to Qatar 2022.

On Matchday 10, Panama won a tough game against Jamaica 3-2. Panama's defense suffered a shock in the 5th minute of play when Antonio of Jamaica scored the first goal of the game. But thanks to effective offensive work, Panama managed to win the game with 2 key goals in the second half.



This is the likely Panama’s lineup for this game: Luis Mejía, Fidel Escobar, Jorge Gutiérrez, Michael Amir Murillo, Eric Davis, Cristian Martínez, Anibal Godoy, Abdiel Ayarza, Armando Cooper, José Fajardo, Gabriel Torres.

