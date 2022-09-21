The Mexico National Team's road to Qatar 2022 has led it to undergo tough tests in order to arrive as well prepared as possible. It's El Tri's turn to face a tough Peru and here we reveal how and where to watch this match for free from the United States.

The FIFA World Cup is getting closer and closer and the National Teams that will participate in it are clear that there is very little time left to arrive in the best possible shape. Mexico is one of them and that is why they will face Peru in a friendly match. A duel that you can enjoy for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) from the United States.

In Mexico there is concern because less than two months before Qatar 2022, the results have not accompanied Tata Martino's team. Out of seven friendly matches played this year, they have only won 2, drawn 3 and lost 2.

A tough test awaits El Tri against Peru. The South American team is a real wounded beast after failing to qualify for the World Cup in the Intercontinental Playoffs against Australia. This led to the end of Ricardo Gareca's era as manager and the beginning of that of Juan Reynoso, an old acquaintance of Mexico both as a player and now as a manager.

Mexico vs Peru: Date

In the statistics, Mexico does not look so impressive against Peru, since of the last 5 matches between them they have only been able to win 1 (June 2008). What will happen when they meet next Saturday, September 24 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California?

Mexico vs Peru: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs Peru:

Mexico faces two main adversities in the match against Peru. The multiple injuries to crucial players such as Raúl Jiménez and Héctor Herrera, and Peruvian manager Juan Reynoso's full knowledge of El Tri. With Fubo TV (7-day free trial) you can tune in to this match for free from the United States. Another option to watch the broadcast is with TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and Univision NOW.