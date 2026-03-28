Mexico vs Portugal: Lineups without Cristiano Ronaldo for 2026 international friendly

Mexico and Portugal face off in a 2026 international friendly at Estadio Azteca, as both sides continue their preparations for the World Cup, with Mexico set to be one of the host nations. Star power is expected on the field, although Portugal arrive without their most important piece, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal have already secured their place at the World Cup after topping their qualifying group with 13 points from six matches, closing their campaign with a dominant 9-1 win over Armenia in their final game. The team showed consistency and attacking strength throughout the process.

Mexico did not participate in World Cup qualifiers as one of the host nations, so they have relied entirely on friendly matches for preparation. Their most recent outing was a convincing 4-0 win over Iceland, featuring mostly Liga MX players, showing intensity and cohesion, two elements they need against a stronger opponent like Portugal.

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Portugal expected lineup

Head coach Roberto Martinez will be without several key players for this camp. Cristiano Ronaldo misses out due to a hamstring issue suffered with Al Nassr, and he is joined on the sidelines by Diogo Costa, Rafael Leao and Rodrigo Mora, while Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Palhinha and Nelson Semedo have also been left out.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Possible Portugal starting XI: Diogo Silva; Joao Cancelo, Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Paulinho, Francisco Conceicao.

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Mexico predicted lineup

Mexico’s center back pairing is expected to start in front of Raul Rangel, who is the favorite to take the starting role between the posts for the World Cup following season-ending Luis Malagon’s injury, despite the return of Guillermo Ochoa.

With several midfield injuries, Erik Lira is expected to replace Edson Alvarez as the anchor. At the same time, Carlos Rodriguez will step in with Luis Chavez Ruiz sidelined, and Alvaro Fidalgo is set to make his debut with Luis Chavez Mora unavailable.

Mexico predicted lineup vs Portugal: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Carlos Rodriguez, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Alexis Vega.