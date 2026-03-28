Where to watch Mexico vs Portugal live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will face off against Portugal in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Portugal online in the US on Fubo]

Anticipation has been building for this international friendly, particularly among Mexican supporters who had circled the matchup in hopes of watching Cristiano Ronaldo lead Portugal on their home soil against El Tri.

While the Al Nassr star will not feature in the squad, the spotlight remains firmly on a compelling showdown between two teams with their sights set on making noise at the 2026 World Cup. Expect a high-energy battle as each looks to fine-tune its roster ahead of the global stage.

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When will the Mexico vs Portugal match be played?

Mexico take on Portugal in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

Raul Jimenez of Mexico – Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Portugal in the USA

This Friendly clash between Mexico and Portugal will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.