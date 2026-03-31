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Mexico vs Belgium LIVE: Jorge Sanchez breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2026 international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago

Mexico face Belgium in a 2026 international friendly. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action. Game is underway!

Erick Sanchez of Mexico and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium.
© Manuel Velasquez /Jared C. Tilton /Getty ImagesErick Sanchez of Mexico and Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium.

Mexico face Belgium at Chicago’s Soldier Field in a 2026 international friendly, marking a return to U.S. soil for El Tri as they take on another European powerhouse. Mexico earned a gritty scoreless draw against Portugal at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, showing resilience but still searching for attacking fluency. Game is underway!

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium live in the USA on Fubo]

Belgium arrive having dismantled the USMNT 5-2 in Atlanta over the weekend, demonstrating the prolific attack they have built over recent years. Belgium are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak, aiming to finish their North American tour on a high note.

For Mexico, the focus is on maintaining defensive solidity while finding the right combinations going forward. Belgium, meanwhile, will look to extend their streak and showcase the attacking flair that has made them one of Europe’s most dangerous teams.

23' - Match resumes (1-0)

Play resumes at Soldier Field as Mexico and Belgium return to action following the cooling break, with the hosts holding a narrow lead.

22' - Cooling break (1-0)

The referee calls for a brief cooling break as players from both Mexico and Belgium take a moment to hydrate and receive instructions from their coaching staff.

19' - GOAAAAAL FOR MEXICO! (1-0)

Mexico take the lead after earning a corner kick, with Brian Gutierrez delivering the service into the box. Belgium fail to clear the ball, and Jorge Sanchez is in the right place to capitalize on the rebound, firing his shot to find the back of the net.

17' - Offside for Belgium (0-0)

Belgium see a promising move halted as Youri Tielemans plays a pass toward Lois Openda near the edge of the box, but the forward is caught offside.

13' - Yellow card for Julian Quinones (0-0)

Julian Quinones receives a yellow card after a strong challenge on Dodi Lukebakio, as the referee looks to keep control of the match.

11' - Belgium look to respond (0-0)

Belgium try to react after Mexico’s high and intense press, looking to connect more consistently and build quick transitions between Kevin De Bruyne and Lois Openda.

6' - Mexico remain on top (0-0)

Mexico continue to look the better side, with Julian Quinones providing energy and constant movement in the attack. In their latest chance, Jesus Gallardo strikes a cross shot from the left side, but the effort drifts wide.

2' - First chance for Mexico (0-0)

Mexico create the first dangerous moment of the match as Julian Quinones breaks down the flank and connects with Brian Gutierrez. The return ball is lifted into the area, and Quinones battles until the end to get a very forced shot off, nearly catching Matz Sels off guard.

0' - Game is underway! (0-0)

Mexico and Belgium get things started at Soldier Field as the referee signals kickoff.

Teams enter the field

Mexico and Belgium enter the field for the pregame ceremony as players line up for the national anthems ahead of kickoff.

Mexico starting XI

Mexico confirmed lineup: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Orbelin Pineda, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo; Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Brian Gutierrez.

Belgium confirmed lineup!

Belgium confirmed lineup: Matz Sels; Timothy Castagne, Koni De Winter, Zeno Debast Ngoy, Maxim De Cuyper; Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne; Dodi Lukebakio, Malick Fofana Godts and Lois Openda.

Head to head

This will be the eighth meeting between Mexico and Belgium, with El Tri holding a balanced record of three wins, two draws, and three losses against the European side. Both teams have shared competitive and closely contested matches throughout their history.

The first time these teams faced each other was in 1970 in an international friendly, where Belgium secured a 2-0 victory. Later that same year, Mexico responded by earning their first win in the matchup with a 1-0 result.

The most recent meeting came in 2017, when Mexico and Belgium played to an exciting 3-3 draw in Brussels.

Tonight's venue

Soldier Field is a multi-purpose stadium on the Near South Side of Chicago, Illinois, United States. Opened in 1924, the stadium has served as the home of the Chicago Bears of the NFL since 1971, as well as Chicago Fire FC of MLS since 2020. Tonight, it hosts the international friendly clash between Mexico and Belgium.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Belgium will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT: 6:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 international friendly between Mexico and Belgium live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

Mexico and Belgium clash in 2026 international friendly

Welcome to our live blog of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago this Tuesday, with form and momentum on the line. Belgium arrive unbeaten in 10 games, while Mexico look to build on their scoreless draw against Portugal.

Stay with us for key updates, insights, and minute-by-minute action as Mexico and Belgium clash tonight!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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