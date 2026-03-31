Mexico vs Belgium LIVE: Jorge Sanchez breaks the deadlock! (1-0) 2026 international friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago

Mexico face Belgium at Chicago’s Soldier Field in a 2026 international friendly, marking a return to U.S. soil for El Tri as they take on another European powerhouse. Mexico earned a gritty scoreless draw against Portugal at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday, showing resilience but still searching for attacking fluency. Game is underway!

[Watch Mexico vs Belgium live in the USA on Fubo]

Belgium arrive having dismantled the USMNT 5-2 in Atlanta over the weekend, demonstrating the prolific attack they have built over recent years. Belgium are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak, aiming to finish their North American tour on a high note.

For Mexico, the focus is on maintaining defensive solidity while finding the right combinations going forward. Belgium, meanwhile, will look to extend their streak and showcase the attacking flair that has made them one of Europe’s most dangerous teams.