Cristiano Ronaldo not part of Portugal squad to play Mexico, USMNT in March: Is his World Cup presence at risk?

Portugal will face both Mexico and the USMNT during the March international window, but Cristiano Ronaldo was notably left out of the squad, raising fresh concerns about his status ahead of the 2026 World Cup. While his absence doesn’t confirm anything yet, it does put renewed focus on his fitness and availability for the tournament.

The absence comes amid uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo’s recent injury, which has kept him out of action in recent weeks. As Roberto Martinez to make final decision on Ronaldo’s availability for March friendlies, the coach made it clear that everything would depend on the forward’s fitness — a stance he expressed just a day before ultimately deciding to leave him out of the squad.

Ronaldo’s situation has become a growing talking point, especially given the importance of these friendlies as preparation for the World Cup. Portugal is set to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca and the United States in Atlanta, two key tests before final roster decisions are made.

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Injury concerns raise questions about Ronaldo’s role

Ronaldo suffered a hamstring injury in late February while playing for Al Nassr, limiting his recent match activity. Although reports indicate it’s not a long‑term issue, his lack of fitness appears to have influenced Portugal’s decision to leave him out. At 41, he remains a key figure, but his physical condition is under closer scrutiny

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Portugal’s squad for March friendlies confirmed

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Portugal officially announced its squad for the March friendlies against Mexico and the United States, a list that immediately drew attention due to the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva

Defenders: Matheus Nunes, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Gonçalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Antonio Silva, Tomas Araujo

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Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Samu Costa, Mateus Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Rodrigo Mora, Ricardo Horta, Pedro Gonçalves, Joao Félix, Francisco Trincao, Francisco Conceiçao, Pedro Neto, Rafael Leao, Gonçalo Guedes, Gonçalo Ramos

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