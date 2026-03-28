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Mexico vs Portugal LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Estadio Azteca reopens for friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Portugal in a 2026 international friendly as Estadio Azteca reopens ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Raul Jimenez of Mexico and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal.
© Johnnie Izquierdo /Lars Baron /Getty ImagesRaul Jimenez of Mexico and Bruno Fernandes of Portugal.

Mexico face Portugal in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Saturday as both teams continue their build-up to the 2026 tournament. The match also serves as a key test event for Estadio Azteca as one of the venues set to host the World Cup, adding extra importance beyond the result on the field.

[Watch Mexico vs Portugal live in the USA on Fubo]

Portugal secured their place at the World Cup after topping their qualifying group with 13 points from six matches, closing their campaign with a dominant 9-1 win over Armenia in their final game. However, they will face this matchup without Cristiano Ronaldo, a major absence for a team that still arrives with strong momentum.

Mexico, meanwhile, come off a convincing 4-0 win over Iceland, a match that featured mostly Liga MX players and highlighted their intensity and cohesion. They now face a tougher challenge against Portugal, in a game that will not only test their roster but also provide a preview of the level they will need ahead of the World Cup.

Portugal starting XI

Portugal confirmed lineup: Rui Silva; Matheus Nunes, Antonio Silva, Renato Viega, Nuno Mendes; Samu Costa, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Francisco Conceicao.

Mexico confirmed lineup

Mexico confirmed lineup: Raul Rangel; Israel Reyes, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Obed Vargas, Erik Lira, Alvaro Fidalgo; Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Brian Gutierrez.

Today's referee

The man in charge will be Walter Lopez, a 45 year old referee from Guatemala and a FIFA official since 2006. He is a familiar figure for Mexico, having officiated 13 of their matches, where they posted strong results with 10 wins, one draw and just two losses.

This will be the first time he takes charge of the senior team of Portugal, although he previously officiated them at the U20 level and twice during the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games. So far, Portugal have recorded one win, one draw and one loss under his officiating.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing due to injury and precaution. Portugal’s leading scorer was not called up by Roberto Martinez for this FIFA window and did not travel to North America for the friendlies against Mexico and United States.

Cristiano continues to deal with a hamstring issue suffered on February 28 while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi league.

Start time and how to watch

Mexico vs Portugal will get underway at 9:00 PM ET (PT:7:00 PM)

Watch this 2026 international friendly match between Mexico and Portugal live in the USA on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

Mexico and Portugal clash in a international friendly

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the international friendly match!

Mexico face Portugal this Saturday at Estadio Azteca as both teams continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates as Mexico and Portugal take the field in a matchup that also serves as a test event for one of the tournament venues.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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