Mexico vs Portugal LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! Estadio Azteca reopens for friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup

Mexico face Portugal in a World Cup warm-up friendly on Saturday as both teams continue their build-up to the 2026 tournament. The match also serves as a key test event for Estadio Azteca as one of the venues set to host the World Cup, adding extra importance beyond the result on the field.

[Watch Mexico vs Portugal live in the USA on Fubo]

Portugal secured their place at the World Cup after topping their qualifying group with 13 points from six matches, closing their campaign with a dominant 9-1 win over Armenia in their final game. However, they will face this matchup without Cristiano Ronaldo, a major absence for a team that still arrives with strong momentum.

Mexico, meanwhile, come off a convincing 4-0 win over Iceland, a match that featured mostly Liga MX players and highlighted their intensity and cohesion. They now face a tougher challenge against Portugal, in a game that will not only test their roster but also provide a preview of the level they will need ahead of the World Cup.