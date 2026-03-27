Inter Miami announce stadium tribute to Lionel Messi: Has Cristiano Ronaldo ever received one?

On Friday, Inter Miami announced a historic tribute to Lionel Messi at the club’s new home, Nu Stadium. The club confirmed they will name a section of the stadium the “Leo Messi Stand” in honor of the Argentine captain. The news has sparked immediate debate among fans regarding whether Cristiano Ronaldo has ever received a similar honor during his career.

“Inter Miami CF is pleased to present the Leo Messi Stand, with our number 10 and captain becoming the first athlete in the world to regularly play as a home player in a stadium with a stand named in his honor,” the club stated in an official statement.

In comparison to Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo does not yet have a stadium-based recognition of this kind. While he doesn’t have a stadium or a stand named after him yet, Sporting CP—his boyhood club—renamed their youth academy the “Academia Cristiano Ronaldo” in 2020.

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When will the ‘Leo Messi Stand’ debut?

So far this season, Inter Miami have not played a match at Nu Stadium. In MLS play, the team has played its first five matches on the road, while their home fixture for the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville took place at Chase Stadium.

A veces, ciertas cosas no deben esperar. pic.twitter.com/OfRwCiEXN6 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) March 27, 2026

As a result, the Herons are preparing to debut their new stadium and the “Leo Messi Stand” on April 4, when they face Austin FC for Matchday 6 of the MLS season.

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According to the details provided, the Leo Messi Stand will be located in the east stand of the stadium. The plan is for it to span sections of both tiers of the venue, serving as a prominent fixture within the structure. Inter Miami’s reportedly goal is to offer special experiences to the fans seated in this specific stand during every match.

Not the first tribute to Messi

This isn’t the first time a stadium has been dedicated to the Argentine icon. Being honored with a stadium stand is a rare distinction for any player, but Messi has now achieved this milestone twice in his career—both times while still an active player.

The first major stadium tribute came from his boyhood club, Newell’s Old Boys. In June 2025, to celebrate Messi’s 38th birthday, the Rosario-based club officially named a newly expanded stand at the Estadio Coloso Marcelo Bielsa after him.