Mexico and USWNT will face each other at Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch it.

Mexico and the USWNT will meet at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne on Matchday 2 of the 2022 Sud Ladies Cup. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch this U20 women’s soccer match.

This will be their 14th overall meeting. No surprises here as the United States are the overwhelming favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won as many as exactly 10 of their 13 outings. Mexico have managed to come out victorious only once, with the remaining match ending in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on March 12, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Stars and Stripes. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year, this time in the new edition of the Sud Ladies Cup.

Mexico vs USWNT: Date

The 2022 Sud Ladies Cup Matchday 2 game between Mexico and USWNT will be played on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne.

Mexico vs USWNT: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mexico vs USWNT in Sud Ladies Cup 2022

The game to be played between France and USWNT will be broadcast in the following countries and TV channels:

Mexico: Hi! Sports TV

How to watch Mexico vs USWNT anywhere

If you want to watch the Sud Ladies Cup game between Mexico vs USWNT but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.