A striker has expressed his desire to help solve one of the concerns of the Mexico National Team and Gerardo Martino: the lack of goals for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and no, it is not Chicharito Hernandez and even less Carlos Vela.

With Qatar 2022 looming ever faster, the Mexico National Team has a serious problem to solve: its lack of attacking power. Gerardo Tata Martino knows this and that is why he may consider the request of a striker who has expressed his desire to play for El Tri.

So far in 2022, Mexico has played 12 matches, six in the World Cup qualifiers, two in the CONCACAF Nations League and four in friendlies. Throughout them, Martino's team has scored just 12 goals, that is, an average of one goal per game, which is undoubtedly a cause for concern ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

However, the real red flag for El Tri and its fans is that in 5 of those 12 games it has failed to score a single goal. It is clear that neither Hirving Lozano, nor Jesús Manuel Corona, but especially Raúl Jiménez are in their best form in front of goal. What will Gerardo Martino do to restore Mexico's power ahead of Qatar 2022?

If Chicharito Hernandez and Carlos Vela are not considered by Gerardo Martino for the Mexico National Team, for non-sporting reasons, and Raul Jimenez, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori and the rest of his strikers are not on a scoring streak, who could be the team's goal scorer? His name is Julio Cesar Furch.

Furch is an Argentinean who is in the final stages of the process to receive Mexican nationality. He is the star striker for Atlas, the current two-time Liga MX champions, and, he scored more goals in the season than any other Mexican striker. And the most important: he is eager to play for El Tri.

"Mexico has given me a lot and I feel that I can give something back by playing for the national team, defending the jersey and doing what I can. I have spent most of my career here and I feel great affection from the people, obviously there are those who will not like it if I have to be (in Mexico National Team) tomorrow, but I will try not to negotiate the effort and try to do my best for the shirt I'm wearing, hopefully one day it will be that of the National Team.", stated Furch in an interview for TUDN.

In the most recent season, Julio Furch, born in Winifreda, Argentina, 32 years ago, scored 15 goals, while Raúl Jiménez, Mexico's starting center forward under Gerardo Martino, scored just six goals, the same number as Hirving Lozano. So far this MLS season, Chicharito has 7 and Carlos Vela 6.