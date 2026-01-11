Are Jaguars eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Bills in Wild Card round?

The Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Buffalo Bills with high hopes of winning a Super Bowl. In Liam Coen’s first season as head coach, their record was 13-4, earning the AFC South title.

Trevor Lawrence entered as the quarterback with the best numbers in the entire NFL in the second half of the season and seemed ready to take the next big step with the Jaguars. All of this was thanks to an offense that changed after the trade for Jakobi Meyers.

Nevertheless, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs, Josh Allen perhaps had the greatest opportunity of his career to compete for a championship. That was proven with an epic comeback to secure a 27–24 win in Jacksonville.

Jaguars out of the playoffs with loss to Bills

The Jaguars are out of the playoffs after losing by three points to the Bills. Trevor Lawrence had a chance to tie the game on the final drive but was intercepted. In addition, in a very unusual moment, Cam Little missed a field goal in the final seconds of the first half.

What’s next for Bills?

The Bills’ next game will be in the Divisional Round, although their opponent is yet to be determined. It could be the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Houston Texans. Allen will have to win on the road again.

