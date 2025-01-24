Patrick Mahomes will play in his seventh AFC Championship Game when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills. Considering the massive challenge ahead, the star quarterback made a very special request to the fans attending Arrowhead Stadium.

“Chiefs Kingdom, they’re always passionate. They’re always loud. I would just say, let’s even take it up a notch. Let’s see how loud this place can really get. I always appreciate the support and the love that they show for us. So, I’m just excited for another AFC Championship game in Arrowhead.”

The Chiefs need two more victories to become the first team in history to win the Super Bowl three years in a row. Although last season the defending champions proved that they can succeed on the road, home field advantage will be a key factor this time against a powerful opponent like the Bills.

Who is predicted to win Chiefs vs Bills?

The Chiefs are two-point favorites in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills. Patrick Mahomes warned that, although Buffalo is a great rival, the weight of Arrowhead could be crucial in tipping the balance.

“Arrowhead is just a special place. I mean, you get a feeling when you step in the stadium and you know the history and the greatness that has been played at this football stadium. I think that kind of feeds the football team and then the crowd is great at being quiet when we’re on offense. Being extremely loud whenever our defense is out there and you feel that passion that the fans have. It’s true and it’s real. They want us to go out there and be the best we can possibly be. So, we want to go out there and put up our best fight every single time we’re on that field.”

