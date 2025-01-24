Trending topics:
Terence Crawford's team member reveals official date for Canelo Alvarez showdown

A member of Terence Crawford’s team reveals the official date for his highly anticipated showdown with Canelo Alvarez. Get the details on this exciting upcoming fight!

By Alexander Rosquez

Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-AlShaikh, and boxer Terrence Crawford pose during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesSaudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-AlShaikh, and boxer Terrence Crawford pose during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Terence Crawford has reportedly reached an agreement to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his unified super middleweight world titles. The American boxing star is set to move up two weight divisions from his previous bout, where he captured a world title in his super welterweight debut, to face this monumental challenge.

While many in the boxing world view moving up 14 pounds to fight Canelo Alvarez—a fighter who remains undefeated at super middleweight—as a nearly insurmountable task, Crawford insists that this fight is his opportunity to solidify his legacy.

The fight is expected to take place in Las Vegas, with production overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh, possibly through Riyadh Season or Ring Magazine. The bout is reportedly set to happen later this year.

When is the Crawford vs. Canelo fight scheduled?

In an interview with FightHype, Bernie The Boxer, a member of Crawford’s team, confirmed the targeted date: September 13, 2025. This date aligns with Canelo’s traditional fight schedule, which often coincides with Mexico’s Independence Day weekend.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez acknowledges the crowd while celebrating after his 11th round technical knock out win of Caleb Plant after their championship bout for Alvarez’s WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles and Plant’s IBF super middleweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images).

It’s on, baby. September 13, baby. Look forward to it. Crawford versus Canelo. And this is how I said it: Crawford versus Canelo, you understand? Yeah, it’s confirmed. Crawford versus Canelo, not the other way around. Team Crawford, stand up. Pound-for-pound the best in the world, soon to be the super-middleweight champ of the world,” Bernie declared with excitement.

This announcement appears to confirm previous reports that the fight has been agreed upon. Both Crawford and Canelo recently met with Alalshikh in London, further solidifying plans. Official announcements from the fighters’ camps are expected soon.

Crawford vs. Canelo: A clash for boxing supremacy

The showdown between Crawford and Canelo is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches in recent history. Crawford, renowned for his precision and adaptability, aims to prove he can conquer a higher weight class and dethrone the reigning super middleweight king.

On the other side, Canelo—arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer of his generation—will look to defend his crown and cement his place as the undisputed ruler of the division. With both fighters at the peak of their careers, this matchup promises to deliver fireworks and perhaps redefine the legacy of one of these pugilistic greats.

