Oleksandr Usyk, the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, finds himself at a pivotal moment in his career. After dominating the division and leaving behind the likes of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, Usyk has reached the pinnacle. However, the ambitious Ukrainian is now setting his sights on new challenges.

One possibility is a return to cruiserweight, where he previously reigned with authority. Jai Opetaia, the undefeated IBF world champion at cruiserweight, has issued a bold challenge to Usyk, confident he can defeat the Ukrainian, whether at heavyweight or back in the cruiserweight division.

“The immediate focus right now is every belt in the division, and the long-term goal is to fight Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championship. I believe he is the only fighter who can give Usyk a real fight over the next 12-18 months,” said Eddie Hearn, Opetaia’s promoter.

Usyk’s response to potential showdown with Opetaia

When asked about facing the rising Australian starOpetaia, Oleksandr Usyk responded to iFL TV, saying, “I don’t know, maybe. He’s [Opetaia] a great fighter,” while leaving the door open to the possibility of a future bout, though it remains uncertain.

Jai Opetaia celebrates winning against David Nyika during the IBF And Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title Fight between Jai Opetaia and David Nyika at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on January 08, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Dubois rematch: A revenge that promises excitement

Another option on the table for Usyk is a highly anticipated rematch with Daniel Dubois. The powerful British boxer, who suffered a controversial loss to Usyk, is eager for redemption and is determined to take the undisputed title. Dubois’ explosive punching power and youth make him a serious threat to Usyk’s reign.

“Now, just rest. No thinking about boxing,” Usyk said when asked about his future plans. Despite his current hiatus, Usyk’s relentless ambition will likely drive him to seek new challenges soon.

The future of boxing lies with Usyk

The decisions Usyk makes in the coming months will have a significant impact on the direction of boxing. Will he return to cruiserweight to assert his dominance in a different weight class? Or will he accept Dubois’ challenge and defend his undisputed crown? There are plenty of exciting possibilities. One thing is certain: Oleksandr Usyk remains one of the most dominant figures in boxing today, and his legacy is far from complete.