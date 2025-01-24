The Eagles and the Commanders will determine who represents the NFC in the Super Bowl. Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, Washington has issued a stern warning to Jalen Hurts, advising him to avoid running the ball against them.

It has been an impressive 2024 NFL season for both the Eagles and the Commanders. These two NFC East rivals have far exceeded expectations and are now just one win away from competing for the 2025 Super Bowl title.

Philadelphia continues to showcase a powerful offense, led by Jalen Hurts. However, the Commanders are ready for the challenge and have cautioned Hurts to focus solely on passing in this matchup.

Commanders warn Jalen Hurts not to run the ball in NFC Championship

Washington has stunned many by making it to this year’s NFC Championship game. Under head coach Dan Quinn, the team has assembled a talented roster, with standout players like quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the charge.

While the Commanders have defied the odds to reach this point, the Eagles were always expected to be one of the top teams in the NFC. Jalen Hurts has established himself as an elite quarterback, combining his passing and running skills to challenge any defense.

However, his running game may not be as effective in the NFC Championship. The Commanders have already faced Hurts and the Eagles twice this season, so they are well-prepared to neutralize the dual-threat quarterback.

Joe Whitt Jr., the Commanders’ defensive coordinator, has warned Hurts to avoid running the ball. If he does, Whitt stated that his players are entitled to treat the quarterback like a running back, tackling him without hesitation.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“The one thing is, is if he’s gonna run the ball and the coordinator makes a decision for him to run the ball, we’re gonna treat him like a running back,” Whitt told reporters about Hurts. “And we’re gonna hit him that way. You know, so that’s their decision if they wanna get him hit the way he gets hit. If they don’t, they’ll keep him in the pocket. So that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Is Jalen Hurts completely healthy for the NFC Championship?

In the Divisional Round against the Rams, Hurts suffered a knee injury following a tackle. The quarterback was briefly evaluated in the blue medical tent but returned to the field and finished the game without issue.

According to the team’s injury report, Hurts was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but was listed as a full participant on Thursday. This indicates that Hurts is healthy enough to face the Commanders on Sunday.

