The saga between Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is finally over, the end result was Arsenal loaning the banished striker to Barcelona for the remainder of the season. It was a feud that started when Arteta stated there were “discipline issues” with the Gabon international.

As time went on Aubameyang was removed from first team training and was actively looking to leave The Gunners as soon as possible. Barcelona came in and swooped the player and even when being announced at Barcelona, Aubameyang still had to take questions regarding the issues with Arteta.

Aubameyang stated then, "My last few months were complicated, that's football sometimes. I never wanted to do anything wrong. My problem was only with Arteta. I can't say much more, I wasn't happy. It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn't happy, I can't tell you more. He wasn't very happy; I was very calm." Now Arteta has spoken out regarding the issue.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

"I'm extremely grateful for what Aubameyang has done at the club and his contribution since I have been here and the way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem," the Arsenal coach said.

"I have been the solution. One hundred percent. I can look in the eye of everyone. I do a lot of things wrong for sure but the intention all the time is the best and not for me, it's for the club and the team”, Arteta added.

