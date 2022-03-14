The 34-year-old Argentine is one of the league’s highest paid players but once again looks disinterested amid yet another slow start for Inter Miami.

Another year, another poor start to the season for Inter Miami who are winless in their first three games. Two defeats and 1 draw is all that Phil Neville’s side could muster with 1 goal for and 7 against. Over the weekend in a dull match LAFC made short work of the Herons, in front of a dismal crowd of only 11,465 at DRV PNK Stadium, defeating them 2-0.

Pressure is already mounting on Phil Neville as the team was given a major overhaul this offseason in order to change their fortunes. At the moment it’s been the same song in a new year as Inter Miami have looked poor and are finding difficulty to score goals.

Looking for service is Argentine DP Gonzalo Higuain who has 1 assist in three matches with 0 goals. Fans could be heard booing the high-priced forward during the game against LAFC and now Phil Neville targeted the Argentine in his post-match press conference following yet another defeat.

Phil Neville “wants more” out of Gonzalo Higuain

Amid yet another defeat Neville pointed the finger at the primetime players in his squad, “I just wanted more quality from my quality players… Every team we’ve played against, their quality players stand up and score. Ours don’t and they need to.”

“For us to be successful, he has to perform in these moments for this team. That’s the challenge. For me, and I’m really strong on this, his role hasn’t changed. He is the one that is our best finisher. He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period”, Neville stated over Gonzalo Higuain.

Gonzalo Higuain has done himself no favors in Miami, despite a decent output of 13 goals in 42 games for one of the worst teams in the league. Higuain has given constant interviews back home in Argentina regarding the lack of real pressure playing in MLS, and this has not been received well by fans.