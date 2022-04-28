The 2022 MLS season is well underway and, in the summer, surely many MLS teams will dabble in the transfer market both for selling and buying talent. Here are 5 of the league’s most valued players at the moment.

MLS is a selling and buying league, in the recent years Major League Soccer has set incoming and outgoing transfer records. None bigger than Ricardo Pepi to FC Augsburg for $20 million in regard to outgoing and Thiago Almada for $16 million for incoming.

The market value of MLS players has increased tenfold over the last decade and now it is not unreal to think a player from MLS can leave the league for a high transfer value well over $15 million.

Below are the top 5 most valued MLS players in 2022 according to Transfermarkt, the sum is an estimation of their market value. It is not shocking that clubs like NYCFC, Atlanta United, and FC Dallas have the league’s most valued talents.

Luiz Araújo - $11 Million

Brazilian Luiz Araújo came to Atlanta United in 2021 from French club Lille at a reported $12 million. Araújo’s market value has dropped to $11 million mostly due to his injury issues. Luiz Araújo has played 3 games this season and has only played 18 games in total.

Alan Velasco - $11 Million

Purchased at $7 million the FC Dallas set up man is considered one of the best young prospects in Argentine soccer. Alan Velasco has already gotten his feet wet in MLS with a big goal to announce his arrival. For now, the ex-Independiente man has 1 goal 2 assists in 6 games for the Frisco Kids.

Valentín Castellanos - $13.2 Million

What could be one of the biggest success stories in MLS history, Valentín Castellanos came to NYCFC as a roster player and has transformed himself into one of the best strikers in MLS being the 2021 Golden Boot winner. All of that at under a DP salary, Taty’s market value is at $13 million but the league is expecting something closer to $15 million. In 5 seasons Castellanos has 42 goals in 99 matches and 5 already in 2022. Castellanos has interest from River Plate in Argentina and suitors from Serie A.

Josef Martínez - $13.75 Million

Still only 28, Josef Martínez is one of Major League Soccer’s best strikers, 91 goals in 113 games. Martínez seems set to stay with Atlanta United for the long run, but you never know, this season the Venezuelan striker has been hit once again with the injury bug but still has 2 goals in 5 matches.

Thiago Almada - $19.8 Million

Thiago Almada is an Argentine national team caliber player at Atlanta United and the 21-year-old is only getting his feet wet in the league. Yet to fully explode, Almada has shown glimpses of his great talent with 1 goal in 6 games. At a market value of just under $20 million if he can get to a Miguel Almiron level the former Vélez Sarsfield man could be the first player to go for $30 million.