The absence of LA Galaxy striker Javier Chicharito Hernandez in the Mexico National Team has opened the door to many opinions about if he deserves a place in Tata Martino's squad or not. One of them came from a former Mexican player who destroyed Hernandez with his comments.

Chicharito Hernandez is a very mediatic player, at least in his origin country, Mexico, where he can polarize opinions. There is no mid-term for MLS LA Galaxy striker: he is loved or hated. This was proved by the most recent comments a former Mexican star, fellow striker, and current TV personality made about him.

Javier Hernandez and Galaxy are on the verge of disputing a tough game against Los Angeles FC, where he will collide against a former teammate and, according to Hernandez, a good friend, Carlos Vela. Both have shared good times in Chivas academy, and even two FIFA World Cups, the ones of South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018 (both Vela and Chicharito have netted in Mexico's match against Korea in the Group stage).

For the record, it will be the very first time that the former Manchester United striker and the former Real Sociedad star will collide in the MLS. Chicharito arrived at American soccer in 2020. However, due to several injuries from both, they have not matched in any of the 13 El Trafico editions held so far.

Chicharito Hernandez, slammed by former Mexican national team player

"Now it turns out that Javier Hernandez is our Diego Armando Maradona, our Pele, our Zidane. Absolutely not, he is an average center forward who has already been in several World Cups and who has not even made us reach the eighth match.", those were the words directed to Chicharito in a Mexican TV show.

The one who denigrated LA Galaxy's striker capacities is Luis Garcia Postigo, a former Mexican striker who also played for Mexico National Team. García's statement came after a discussion about if Chicharito should be called by Tata Martino to improve El Tri's performance ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Who is Luis Garcia, the former Mexican player who destroyed Chicharito?

Luis Garcia Postigo is one of the most renowed Mexican strikers. He came from Pumas UNAM academy, the same that developed the Real Madrid superstar Hugo Sanchez, and played in almost all the most popular clubs in Mexico, such as Chivas and America. He scored 158 goals in Liga MX to be part of the 20 top scorers in its history. He also had a satisfiying adventure in Spain, where he scored 20 goals in one season for Atletico Madrid, and also played for Real Sociedad.

In Mexico National Team, Luis Garcia had 77 apearances in 9 years as an International. He netted 28 goals, included a brace in Mexico's triumph 2-1 against Ireland in FIFA World Cup USA 1994, where he was El Tri jewel and number 10.

Following his retirement, he became a TV host and analyst for a Mexican TV Channel, where he has gained even more popularity than when he was an active soccer player. He has 2.7 million followers on Twitter (@GarciaPosti) and 1 million in Instagram.