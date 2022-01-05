The 2018 French World Cup winner looks to be out of Inter Miami according to reports as the club opens up DP spots and cap space.

Blaise Matuidi’s time at Inter Miami looks all but over, the team’s vice-captain may be made surplus as the team looks to clear as much salary space as possible to reorganize after what was a poor MLS 2021 season. Not only that, Inter Miami are still paying for breaking MLS salary rules and being over budget for much of their first two years in existence.

Blaise Matuidi has played 42 games and scored 2 goals for the disorganized team, while at times he was a bright spot, MLS is not a league where a DP can play mildly well on a poor team. According to Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald, manager Phil Nevile feels that Matuidi, while important, his salary takes a chunk of the salary cap, and the club has been maneuvering to clear space.

Inter Miami has loaned Rodolfo Pizarro to Mexico, traded Lewis Morgan to the New York Red Bulls for $1.2 million in GAM and loaned Julian Carranza to the Philadelphia Union. The club is also looking to loan or sell Leandro Gonzalez-Pirez who is River Plate bound according to reports. It is also being reported out of Argentina that defender Nicolas Figal is leaving Miami to go to Boca Juniors.

Blaise Matuidi’s contract

Blaise Matuidi has one more year left on his deal at Inter Miami and at 34 and a high salary he may not have any suitors within MLS. Inter Miami whose major signings have been massive flops or misfires for the exception of on again off again forward Gonzalo Higuaín, has started to bring in new faces as Mo Adams, Ariel Lassiter and Bryce Duke are coming in to be MLS role players. It is important to note that Matías Pellegrini, who was purchased at $9 million, is off on loan to Estudiantes of Argentina.

New sporting director Chris Henderson is trying to reduce salary space to bring in new talent to finally get the Miami side off the ground, Inter Miami has had two very disappointing seasons in their MLS history.