This round of MLS rumors come straight out of Argentina as one could be an outgoing and another incoming for the 2022 MLS season.

The MLS offseason continues and there have been more rumblings around outgoing transfers than incoming at the moment. As MLS teams prepare for the 2022 seasons some are starting to use their South American pipelines to get talent.

According to Eduardo Rivas of Canal 4 of Uruguay, Orlando City have placed their offer for Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Torres for an estimated $10 million plus clauses, and the deal is set to be approved shortly. While fellow Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez of LAFC has a loan option to go to Inter of Porto Alegre in Brazil, although that move looks unlikely.

Across the river plate, César Luis Merlo is reporting about two possible transactions that involve Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers. Here is what’s up with Ezequiel Barco and David Ayala.

Outgoing Atlanta United

Ezequiel Barco and Atlanta United are rumored to have also received an offer to go on loan to Inter of Porto Alegre in Brazil. According to Merlo, neither the club nor the player are sold on a loan to Brazil, Barco is said to be waiting for the European window to close before making a decision.

Atlanta United wants to move Barco on but have found no takers for the once promising Argentine. Few clubs if any are willing to pay the price tag Atlanta United have set for Barco. According to sources Barco needs to be sold or loaned so Thiago Almada can come into the squad as a DP.

Incoming Portland Timbers

Merlo is also reporting that 19-year-old David Ayala of Estudiantes de La Plata is set to move to the Portland Timbers. Ayala is a midfielder who has played 33 games for El Pincha Rata and was a part of the Argentine U-17 squad. The move would be a transfer and not a loan.