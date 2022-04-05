Inter Miami superstar Gonzalo Higuain would call it a career at the end of the 2022 MLS season, according to what his father Jorge told Argentine TV channel TNT Sports.

Gonzalo Higuain would be considering to retire from soccer at the end of the year. The Argentine striker's contract with Inter Miami runs out on December 31, 2022 and he might not be interested in playing beyond that date, according to his father Jorge.

Talking to Argentine TV channel TNT Sports, Jorge Higuain - who has also played professional soccer for the likes of Boca Juniors, River Plate, San Lorenzo, among others - revealed that his son told him he's not planning to play next year.

"No, he's retiring when this year ends - at least that's what he told me," Jorge Higuain said when asked about a potential return of Gonzalo to the Argentine league, where he began his career at River Plate.

Gonzalo Higuain, 34, has joined Inter Miami in a free transfer in 2020 for the club's second season in Major League Soccer. He got to play with his brother Federico, who hung up his boots at the end of 2021.

Pipita has constantly said how happy he felt with his move to South Beach, where he found the peace he needed after a difficult few years with the Argentina national team and Juventus.

The career of Gonzalo Higuain, stats per club

It remains to be seen whether he changes his mind later this year but if not, it's been a memorable ride. Higuain played for some of the world's most renowned clubs, scoring more than 300 goals in a fantastic career.

Club Games Goals Assists River Plate (2006) 38 15 - Real Madrid (2007-2013) 264 121 56 Napoli (2013-2016) 146 91 26 Juventus (2016-18 / 2019-20) 149 66 16 AC Milan (2018-19) 22 8 3 Chelsea (2019) 18 5 - Inter Miami (2020-) 44 15 9

