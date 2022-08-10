With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been trying to leave all summer, but coach Erik ten Hag hasn't given his request the go-light. The first game under the Dutchman's leadership resulted in a 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Worries have been raised that last weekend's setback might signal the continuation of a run of bad performance dating back to last season, which the new management was hired to address. One of the most talked-about things in soccer now is the situation with the Portuguese, therefore ten Hag is frantically looking for a replacement striker.

With the Red Devils having finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season, the Dutchman has a tall order ahead of him to guide the team into the top four and into the UEFA Champions League once again. They planned to go on a huge signing frenzy this summer, but only Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez have been added to the roster thus far.

Former Manchester United striker Chicarito offers to return for free

As reported by The Mirror, Chicharito is thus now prepared to provide a temporary fix for his old employers. The Mexican forward was an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary career, helping the legendary manager win two Premier League championships with Manchester United.

The 34-year-old veteran Javier Hernandez, who plays for the Los Angeles Galaxy in Major League Soccer, has said that he is now committed to the team, but he has not ruled out a return to Old Trafford.

“If United came for me then I’d say ‘yes, I’ll play for free.’ Of course, you know, I’d do that. I also want to be very respectful to my club. I am playing very consistently and in my mind, my conviction is all about winning a championship with LA Galaxy. In the future, if things happen then they happen," said Chicarito at a recent press conference.

After Ferguson departed United in 2013, Hernandez's luck started to turn, and he was loaned out to Real Madrid the following year after David Moyes was replaced as manager by Louis van Gaal. He subsequently spent the following year in Ronaldo's company, before leaving England for good in 2015.