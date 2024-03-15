Inter Miami return to action Saturday, when they hit the road to take on DC United on Matchday 4 of the 2024 MLS regular season. But this time, it seems that the Herons won’t count on Lionel Messi, who suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg.

Last time out, the Argentine superstar was subbed out only 50 minutes into the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville. Speaking to reporters after the match, Gerardo Martino explained the 36-year-old had muscle discomfort.

“He has an overload in the right posterior,” said the Inter Miami coach. “We don’t want to take any risks. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him, so we preferred for him to just get out of the game.”

While Martino didn’t dare to predict for how long Messi would be on the sidelines, the Argentine manager did anticipate the 8x Ballon d’Or winner would not travel to the capital city.

“I don’t want to risk it, but I imagine that for Saturday’s game, he is not going to be available,” said Martino. “We’ll have an evaluation and see some imaging, and we will see how he progresses.”

Inter Miami assistant coach says Messi is practically ruled out vs DC United

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales echoed Martino’s words on Friday, but unlike the head coach, he let the press know Messi is all but ruled out for the clash at Audi Field this weekend.

“Leo Messi is practically ruled out for the weekend game,” Morales said. “Yesterday he had tests done, we are still waiting for the doctor’s results to see in detail what he has and based on those results, see what happens with the selection.”

Messi’s upcoming games between Inter Miami and Argentina

While this situation is definitely a huge blow for all who wanted to see him in Chicago, it also raises concern in Argentina. La Albiceleste are counting on Leo for the upcoming international window, with a game against El Salvador on Friday, Mar. 22, before a friendly vs. Costa Rica on Tuesday, Mar. 26.

According to ESPN, Messi will still join the Argentine national team in Philadelphia next week, but he would be rested for the El Salvador friendly. The idea is for him to return in the second exhibition of this international break.

Messi will already miss Inter Miami’s game against the New York Red Bulls on March 23, while his presence for the Mar. 30 fixture vs. New York City FC remains unclear.

On April 3, the Herons will host Monterrey in the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals. There’s quite a stretch of games ahead for Messi between club and international soccer, but we’ll have to wait and see how many of these fixtures he ultimately plays.