Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may no longer play in Europe, but their rivalry remains untouched for the soccer community. In fact, it’s becoming increasingly usual to see fans of the opposing team chant for the other player.

While that situation became normal whenever the Portuguese takes the field with Al-Nassr on the road, now it was the Argentine star who experienced that feeling during Inter Miami‘s Concacaf Champions Cup game against Nashville SC.

In a video that went viral in the last few hours, a fan captured the moment Nashville fans were chanting for Ronaldo in the first leg of the round of 16 clash at Geodis Park.

In a hilarious turn of events, Messi responded to that situation with a great effort to put the ball in the back of the net, pulling one back for Inter Miami as they were trailing 2-0.

The 36-year-old didn’t even seem to notice the chants from the Nashville fans, but if he did, his only reaction took place on the field. Ronaldo has already gone through this kind of situation more than once in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo reacted differently to Messi chants

The former Manchester United not always reacted in the same way, sometimes overlooking the Messi chants while on other occasions they seemed to get under his skin.

But the last time it happened, Cristiano seemed to lose it and his reaction took a toll on him and Al-Nassr. Ronaldo made an obscene gesture to Al-Shabab fans who chanted for his former rival in LaLiga, and it cost him a one-game suspension.

Ronaldo and Messi haven’t faced each other in a while now. Even though their time as rivals while playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, has come to an end, fans continue to compare the stars.

Either way, both are enjoying their sunset years far from the Old Continent. Messi got off to a great start to the year with five goals in as many games across all competitions, while Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League scoring charts with 22 goals.