The Egyptian striker is considered by many to be the best player in the world at the moment, Salah’s contract ends in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool and Mohamed Salah go together like peanut butter and jelly at this point, the 29-year-old striker has had a phenomenal time at Anfield. Now in his fifth season at the club Salah has 108 goals in 160 Premier League games.

Add to that, this season Salah has been near unstoppable, in 15 games he has 13 goals and 11 assists in the league. Liverpool sits only one point behind Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings. One would figure that would be enough for Salah to stay at Anfield, but that has not happened as contract talks are ongoing.

Salah told reporters, "I said it several times, if the decision is up to me, I want to stay in Liverpool… But the decision is in the hands of the management, and they have to solve this issue… There is no problem but we have to reach an agreement for the contract. It’s up to (Liverpool.)"

Mohamed Salah drawing interest from Barcelona

With Salah’s contract going into a final year next season the Egyptian will have his share of interest from many clubs. Barcelona is reportedly interested in signing Salah in 2023, but Salah himself poured cold water on the possible move, “I read what was said about Xavi’s interest to sign me. This is something that makes me happy that a team like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool and we will see what happens in the future.”

Salah’s numbers since his time at Roma have been Ballon d'Or worthy, at Liverpool alone across all competitions Salah has 144 goals in 223 games, winning 4 championships.

