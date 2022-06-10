Bosnia and Herzegovina will visit Montenegro in Matchday 3 of group B3 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina will seek leadership of Group B of the UEFA Nations League when they visit Montenegro for Matchday 3. Here you can find all the information you want to know about this game, including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the United States live on FuboTV, and if you are in Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Bosnian team is, together with Finland, the main candidates to win their group in this UEFA Nations League. Both teams have equal possibilities and the clashes between them will be key, but also the points they can obtain against the other two rivals. For this reason, victory will be important if they want to fight to the end against the Finns for promotion to League A.

In the case of Montenegro, although they are not among the main candidates to win the group, they are confident of being able to cause a surprise and, if that were not the case, at least retain the category, obtaining more points than Romania, who did not start in the best way their participation in this UEFA Nations League, but that they will also fight for relegation to the Montenegrins.

Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Date

The locals Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina will play this game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 11 at 2:45 PM (ET) at the Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro.

Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Montenegro vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, Montenegro will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

