Montenegro and the Netherlands will face each other at the Podgorica City Stadium in a Group G match for the 9th round of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch this game in the US.

Montenegro and the Netherlands will clash at the the Podgorica City Stadium in an exciting Group G game for the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ soccer game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

The Dutch will be looking for a new win to secure the top spot in the Group G standings, as they lead the table with 19 points after 8 games, with a record of 6 victories, one draw and one defeat.

Montenegro, on the other hand, know they will have a tough challenge against one of the best national teams in the world. However, they will try to make the most of their home advantage to spring a surprise and climb up the European World Cup Qualifiers table, where they are fifth with 11 points.

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Date

Montenegro and the Netherlands will clash on Saturday, November 13, at the Podgorica City Stadium for the Matchday 9 of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The last time these two national teams faced each other, the Dutch clinched a 4-0 win at home.

Montenegro vs Netherlands: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

Montenegro vs Netherlands: TV channel to watch in the US

The game between Montenegro and the Netherlands to be played at the Podgorica City Stadium for the Group G of the European 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US by TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.