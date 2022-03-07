Monterrey and Juarez FC had to play a game against each other that they had pending on Matchday 5 of Liga MX, however the game has been suspended. Find out here the reasons for this suspension.

In the game corresponding to Matchday 5 (Matchday 9 was played last weekend, although not all the matches that were planned) were to be played by Monterrey and Juarez FC, however, the game was postponed again. Find out here the reasons why this Matchday 5 game was once again canceled.

Monterrey was the representative of Concacaf in the 2022 Club World Cup. Although their participation was not good at all, they had to play the game for fifth place just around the same time that Matchday 5 was played in Mexico. This is why the Rayados couldn't play their game against Juarez.

It was planned that this Tuesday, March 8, both teams would recover that game that they should have played at the beginning of February. It would have been an interesting duel since either of the two that won could get closer to Leon, the last team that is qualifying directly for the quarterfinals. However, the match will not be played.

Why was the Liga MX game postponed?

The sad reason for this suspension was the unfortunate events that occurred during the game between Queretaro vs Atlas. With 60 minutes of play (and the visitors winning 1-0), a fierce battle began between the fans of both teams, who invaded the field to continue the clashes, making it impossible to finish the game. It is estimated that there were more than 20 dead.

Due to this, the remaining games of Matchday 9 were cancelled, as well as this one that had to be recovered from Matchday 5. There is still no news of when it could finally be recovered, nor how and when Liga MX will resume.

