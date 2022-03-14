Monterrey will face Juarez this Tuesday, March 15, in a recovered game for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Monterrey and Juarez will face each other this Tuesday, March 15 at 11:06 PM (ET) in a recovered game for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US.

Little by little, Monterrey have settled into the championship, and after a not so good start, now with 12 points they are one of the teams that would play the reclassification. However, if they won this game that they must recover from Matchday 5, they would reach 15 points, which means that they would be only 3 behind Atlas, the last team that would qualify directly for the quarterfinals.

Juarez, meanwhile, are coming off a painful 2-1 loss to Atlas, which leaves them with 8 points and out of the Reclassification zone. The last team that would be entering this zone, however, is Necaxa with 11 points, so if they win, Juarez would reach the "Rayos" in the standings.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Time: 11:06 PM (ET)

Location: BBVA Bancomer Stadium, Monterrey, Mexico

Monterrey vs Juarez: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:06 PM

CT: 10:06 PM

MT: 9:06 PM

PT: 8:06 PM

Monterrey vs Juarez: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history there are not many games recorded between these two rivals: they only faced each other 9 times. The statistics are very even, and the dominators by very little difference are Monterrey who won 4 times while Juarez did it 3, and there were also 2 draws. The last game for the Liga MX was played on October 2, 2021, and It was a 3-1 victory for Juarez.

How to watch or live stream Monterrey vs Juarez in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, March 15 at the BBVA Bancomer Stadium for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Monterrey and Juarez will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Monterrey are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.44 odds, while Juarez have 7.75. A tie would finish in a 4.10 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of Liga MX through BetMGM.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.44 Tie 4.10 Juarez 7.75

*Odds via BetMGM