Monterrey take on Puebla at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey and Puebla meet in a game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The visitors want to steal the top spot of the standings, but the home team is ready to defend until the last minute. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Monterrey haven't wasted a single game in the last weeks of Liga MX, they won the last three games against America, Atletico San Luis and Queretaro. That is the team's first winning streak this season.

Puebla don't know what it's like to lose in the 2022 Apertura Tournament with two wins and two draws they are one of the few undefeated teams so far. Puebla's most recent game was a draw against Cruz Azul 2-2.

Monterrey vs Puebla: Date

Monterrey and Puebla play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Tuesday, July 26 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. Both teams are having a good time and it is very likely that this game will end in a tie so that both keep their streaks.

Monterrey vs Puebla: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Puebla at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Monterrey and Puebla at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Tuesday, July 26, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+