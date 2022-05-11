Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain will meet at Stade de la Mosson in the 37th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Montpellier vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 37 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Montpellier to face Montpellier at the Stade De la Mosson in Round 37 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this French league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 60th Ligue 1 meeting. Expectedly, PSG are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 27 occasions so far; Montpellier Herault SC have grabbed a triumph just 13 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on September 25, 2021, when the Parisiens comfortably grabbed a 2-0 win at home, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Montpellier vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 37 game between Montpellier and PSG will be played on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Stade De la Mosson in Montpellier.

Montpellier vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Montpellier vs PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between Montpellier and PSG on the 37th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.