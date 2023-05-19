The French top division, Ligue 1, has been in the eye of a scandal hurricane as of late. Last weekend’s expression of support for the LGBTQ community had been met with disapproval by numerous players, as had been reported.

With International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia on Wednesday, May 17, the French Professional League, the local football governing body, had urged players in both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 to wear rainbow-colored numbers on their jerseys. However, there were many who flat-out refused.

Thus, five Toulouse players had to sit out the disappointing goalless 0-0 draw with Nantes on Sunday. The problem was, so did their opponents. Nantes have also issued sanctions for forward Mostafa Mohamed after he refused to participate in the clash.

What did the French Sports Minister share on social media?

Now famous local network, France Bleu reports that the country’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, has caused fresh chaos by leaking images and plans for a new Ligue 1 stadium without permission. The late president and legendary figurehead of Montpellier, Louis Nicollin, will be honored with the naming of the club’s new stadium. Laurent Nicollin, son of the club’s founder, now serves as president.

“An introduction to the project of the future Louis-Nicollin stadium at Montpellier whose objective is to become an area combining sport, culture, economic life and ecological transition. Backing sport that thrives in our land!“, tweeted the France Sports Minister.

She did, however, post official club images on her Twitter account, apparently without the club’s knowledge or permission. Even though her original post was removed, supporters of Montpellier were able to grab the photos and spread them online.