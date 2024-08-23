PSG vs Montpellier: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 2

PSG will face off against Montpellier for the Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

PSG and Montpellier are gearing up for a highly anticipated showdown in Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 season. Fans can catch all the action through a variety of viewing options, including live TV broadcasts and streaming services, ensuring that no one has to miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their campaign in dominant fashion, signaling a promising start to what is a transitional period for the club. The absence of Kylian Mbappe, who has moved on to Real Madrid, leaves a significant void, yet PSG showed no signs of faltering with a resounding 4-1 victory over Le Havre. This win has ignited optimism among the Parisian faithful, who are eager to see their team continue this momentum as they push for a second consecutive victory.

Next up, PSG face Montpellier, a team that managed a 1-1 draw against Racing Strasbourg in their opening match. While the challenge is expected to be tougher, especially at the Parc des Princes, Montpellier are hopeful of securing a positive result. The pressure is on, but confidence remains high as they prepare to take on the reigning French champions in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

PSG vs Montpellier: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

PSG vs Montpellier: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada

France: DAZN France, DAZN1 France

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Mexico: Hot TV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS in Spanish

