Montpellier and PSG meet in the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. The visitors do not want to give up points to any team. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Montpellier are in a poor position in Ligue 1 standings at the 14th spot with a losing record of 6-2-12 but with a recent win against Auxerre 2-0.

PSG have nothing to worry about as they are the best team of the season but the margin compared to the other teams has decreased considerably, PSG 48 points and Lengs 45 points.

Montpellier vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Montpellier and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Wednesday, February 1 at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM February 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM February 2

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM February 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM February 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM February 2

Malaysia: 4:00 AM February 2

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM February 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM February 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM February 2

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM February 2

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Montpellier vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada., beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 3

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: Direktesport

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT