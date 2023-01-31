Montpellier play against PSG at the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Montpellier and PSG meet in a game for the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier on February 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to stop the visitors’ attacking power to win the game. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 potential lineups.

Montpellier are struggling to climb spots in the Ligue 1 standings, so far they are in the 14th spot with a record of 6-2-12 too close to the relegation zone.

PSG do not have a big margin in the first spot of the standings with 48 points since Lens (2nd spot) is close with 45 points.

Montpellier probable lineup

Montpellier snapped out of a recent losing streak with a 2-0 win against Auxerre on the road, they had lost four straight games including a Coupe de France game against Pau FC.

Sepe Elye Wahi and Teji Savanier are the two Montpellier's top scorers, both players have 7 goals and one assist. Nordin is another top scorer with three goals this season.

This is the likely Montpellier’s lineup for this game: Benjamin Lecomte, Christopher Jullien, Arnaud Nordin, Valère Germain, Stephy Mavididi, Téji Savanier, Joris Chotard, Maxime Estève, Léo Leroy, Faitout Maouassa, Enzo Tchato.

PSG probable lineup

After a strong victory against US Pays de Cassel 7-0 for the Coupe de France tournament, PSG drew a recent game against Reims 1-1.

Mbappe is PSG's top scorer with 13 goals scored so far this season, Neymar is the other player with double digits with a total of 12 goals. Messi has less than ten goals this season but with 10 assists.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappé, Fabián Ruiz Peña, Neymar, Juan Bernat, Vitinha, Carlos Soler, Lionel Messi.