Fans of Club Nacional de Football, Suárez’s first club, are doing everything they can to convince the striker to return to his former club as he is set to announce his future shortly.

Luis Suárez is one of the best goal scorers of his generation and without question one of the best players Uruguay has ever produced. That is saying something as the small country has had many legendary soccer players in its history.

The all-time leading scorer for Uruguay began his soccer career at Club Nacional de Football, one of Uruguayan soccer’s biggest clubs. Playing only one season the future Liverpool and Barcelona striker would make the leap to Europe and play for Groningen of the Eredivisie in the Netherlands.

Despite playing only 35 games for El Bolso, Suárez is a lifelong Nacional fan and despite stating that he’d never play again in Uruguayan soccer, because he wanted to be remembered as a national team player, the 35-year-old left the door open to a return in an interview two weeks ago.

#SuarezANacional trending on Twitter

Nacional’s board of directors have reportedly spoken to Suárez about the prospect of returning with claims that the former Atlético Madrid striker has left the door open. Suárez recently turned down a move to Argentine power River Plate due to the club being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores and also stated in an interview as many as six MLS teams are interested in his services.

The movement to bring Suárez to Nacional began when the striker himself in an interview with ESPN Argentina stated he felt “hurt” that Nacional did not make an effort to even contact him over his club situation. Upon hearing that various Nacional directors stated that they made no contact given that they felt it was impossible for Suárez to return to one of Uruguay’s oldest and biggest clubs.

Fans took to social media and began pushing the hashtag #SuarezANacional with thousands of Nacional supporters changing their profile picture with one of Suárez with the Nacional jersey. Soccer in Uruguay is a passion and the movement even transcended politics as political leaders from all parties have gone as far as tweeting and changing their profile pictures on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Over 50,000 Tweets on Twitter alone have the hashtag #SuarezANacional associated with the post and is the number one trending hashtag in Uruguay. Luis Suárez is reportedly set to make an announcement on his future by the end of the week.