Nantes and Paris Saint Germain will face each other for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Nantes will host leaders PSG for Matchday 25 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. The visitors will try to keep adding points to maintain the distance in the table, while the home side is looking to upset the Parisians. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

The home side will try to get their third win in a row in all competitions. They are coming from a hard-fought win against Reims (1-0) last Saturday. Nantes are currently in the ninth place of the Ligue 1 table with 36 points.

On the other hand, Paris Saint Germain are back in the Ligue 1 after defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League with a lone late goal from Kylian Mbappé in the last minute. Mauricio Pochettino’s side dominate the table with 59 points and are looking for their fifth win in a row in the league.

Nantes vs PSG: Date

Nantes and PSG will meet each other on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Stade de la Beaujoire. The last time they faced each other took place in November 2021, with the Parisians winning 3-1 with goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and an own goal from Dennis Appiah.

Nantes vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or stream Nantes vs PSG

The match between Nantes and PSG for Matchday 26 of the Ligue 1 2021-22 season to be played Saturday, February 19, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free trial). You can also watch it on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.