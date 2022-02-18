Paris Saint-Germain will visit Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire for Matchday 25 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 today, February 19. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream for free in the United States.

Nantes and PSG will face each other today, February 19 at 3:00 PM (ET) in a game valid for Matchday 25 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Ligue 1 game. In the US, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

The Paris team, after two weeks with not so satisfactory results and performances, was able to recover and in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League they beat Real Madrid 1-0 playing a great game in which they could have scored many more goals, however a great performance by goalkeeper Courtois prevented that possibility. PSG will seek to continue with this high level to remain leaders.

In the case of Nantes, their goal this season is to be able to qualify for the Europa League. They currently have 35 points, only 3 less than Lyon, the last team that would be keeping that place. That is why Nantes will be looking to get as many points as possible, also knowing that the game against PSG will be difficult and perhaps a draw would not be a bad result.

Nantes vs PSG: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nantes vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Nantes vs PSG: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As could be expected, the statistics between both teams are dominated by Paris Saint-Germain who in 95 games have won 45, while Nantes have 28 wins. Also, there were 22 ties. The last game between both for the Ligue 1 was played on November 20, 2021 with a 3-1 victory for the Parisians.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Nantes vs PSG in the US

The game between Nantes trying to reach the qualification zone for International Competitions, and Paris Saint-Germain who seek to continue leading Ligue 1 will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Nantes vs PSG: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: the PSG are unsurprisingly the favorites with -215 odds, while Nantes have +600. A tie would finish in a +370 payout.

DraftKings Paris Saint-Germain -215 Tie +370 Nantes +600

*Odds via DraftKings