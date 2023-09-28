Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian forward who plays for Napoli, could take legal action against the Italian club after the controversial publication of a video on TikTok in which he was mocked for his penalty miss against Bologna.

There’s a lot of turmoil around Osimneh as, last Sunday, the star player confronted coach Rudi Garcia for substituting him with just a few minutes remaining and the score tied following his penalty miss.

Now, after Napoli produced outrage worldwide for their attacks on Victor Osimhen through social media, there’s a new official statement by the club regarding the situation.

Napoli finally answer Victor Osimhen after TikTok scandal

Napoli clarified on Thursday that they had no intention to offend Victor Osimhen with the video posted on TikTok and remembered that he’s a valuable player for the club shutting down the rumors which also pointed at a possible transfer.

“Napoli Football Club, in order to avoid any possible misinterpretation on the matter, wants to clarify that it has never intended to offend or mock Victor Osimhen, who is a valuable asset for the club. As evidence of this, during the summer training camp, the Club firmly rejected every offer received for the player’s transfer abroad.”

In the official statement, Napoli tried to justify the behavior of their social media team after posting the video mocking Victor Osimhen. However, they didn’t mention any actions to punish them for the incident.

“It represents a common experience that on social media, especially on TikTok, expressive language has always been created with lightness and creativity, without any intention of mockery or ridicule, as in the case involving Osimhen. However, if Victor had perceived any offense towards him, it was completely unrelated to any intention of the club.”