Napoli and Barcelona will face each other at the Stadio San Paolo for second leg of this 2021-2022 Europa League Round of 32. Here you can find all you need to know about this UEL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Barcelona are playing the UEFA Europa League for the first time since the 2003/2004 season (when the cup didn't even have its current name), which shows what has been a forgettable season for the "Culés" who nevertheless trust they can win this 2021-2022 edition of the UEL despite the fact that in the first leg as locals they obtained a not very encouraging 1-1.

On the Napoli side, it's all optimism after that very good result achieved as visitors in a stadium as difficult as Camp Nou. For Serie A they come from a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, a result that left them as second in the standings together with Inter and two points behind the leaders, Milan. That means that they are in a good moment and they could surprise Barcelona despite the fact that the Oddsmakers point out that the favorites are the "Culés".

Napoli vs Barcelona: Date

This game corresponding to the second leg of this round of 32 of the 2021/2022 Europa League between Napoli and Barcelona that will take place at Stadio San Paolo will be played this Thursday, February 24 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Napoli vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US and Canada to watch Napoli vs Barcelona

Napoli and Barcelona will play this first leg of the 2021/2022 Europa League Round of 32, and the game will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount + (free trial), and if you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN. Other options: TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW.

