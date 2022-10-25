There are still two remaining games in the calendar to know which teams will advance to the Round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Champions League, but Napoli already secured one of those spots. In this case, they will receive Rangers at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Matchday 5. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you live in the US, Paramount+ will be available.
Napoli has been one of the pleasant surprises of the competition. They have been arguably the best squad, joining Bayern as the only teams with a perfect score. The qualification is already their property, although they still want to secure the first place to avoid a tough opponent in Round of 16. They shouldn’t be worried though, since they arrive with 11 wins a row including the Serie A. Getting a victory here would be essential before they travel to Anfield to close out against Liverpool.
For Rangers, instead, this seems like a mighty task to accomplish. They are just three points behind the third place that currently holds Ajax, but their goal differential is too big. The Scottish club appears with a -15 in that regard, which ranks worst from all 32 participants. They lost their four duels in the UCL, so it doesn’t look very promising for them.
Napoli vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time
Napoli will host Rangers at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. The matchup between these teams will takle place this Wednesday, October 26.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 27)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 27)
Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 27)
Iran: 10:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM (October 27)
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Scotland: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK : 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: FOX Sports 2 Cono Sur, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: VIX+, Paramount+