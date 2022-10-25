Napoli will host Rangers at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. In this game, the Italian team will try to maintain what’s been a perfect journey so far. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Napoli has been one of the pleasant surprises of the competition. They have been arguably the best squad, joining Bayern as the only teams with a perfect score. The qualification is already their property, although they still want to secure the first place to avoid a tough opponent in Round of 16. They shouldn’t be worried though, since they arrive with 11 wins a row including the Serie A. Getting a victory here would be essential before they travel to Anfield to close out against Liverpool.

For Rangers, instead, this seems like a mighty task to accomplish. They are just three points behind the third place that currently holds Ajax, but their goal differential is too big. The Scottish club appears with a -15 in that regard, which ranks worst from all 32 participants. They lost their four duels in the UCL, so it doesn’t look very promising for them.

Napoli vs Rangers: Kick-Off Time

Napoli will host Rangers at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Champions League. The matchup between these teams will takle place this Wednesday, October 26.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (October 27)

Bangladesh: 01:00 AM (October 27)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 00:30 AM (October 27)

Indonesia: 03:00 AM (October 27)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (October 27)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 27)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Scotland: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK : 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Rangers: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN 4 Norte, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: FOX Sports 2 Cono Sur, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Ireland: LiveScore App, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Italy: Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 7, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN Sports Xtra, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

United States: VIX+, Paramount+